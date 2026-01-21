Ahead of Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Steel Dynamics (STLD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, indicating an increase of 26.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.54 billion, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Steel Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' reaching $362.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Net Sales- Steel' should arrive at $3.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' to reach $471.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Sales- Other' will reach $317.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' should come in at 1092 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1011 dollars per tonne.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' will likely reach 2558 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2718 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel - External Shipments (Tons)' will reach 2939 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2618 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' at 142 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 146 thousands of tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' of 372 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 370 dollars per tonne.

The consensus estimate for 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' stands at 1997 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1842 thousands of tons.

Analysts expect 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' to come in at 1440 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1421 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' will reach 494 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 460 thousands of tons.

Steel Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), STLD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.