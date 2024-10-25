Ahead of Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Starbucks (SBUX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.08 billion, declining 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 9.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Starbucks metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' stands at $7.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' reaching $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Other' to reach $497.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' should arrive at $478.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- North America' will likely reach $6.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- International' to come in at $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth' will reach -6.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth' of -4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Stores' at 40,278. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38,038.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach -5.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Stores - International' should come in at 21,635. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,228 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Stores - North America' will reach 18,647. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,810.



View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>>



Shares of Starbucks have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SBUX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.