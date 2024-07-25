Ahead of Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks (SBUX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $9.22 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Starbucks metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' of $7.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Other' will reach $464.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' will reach $449.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- International' will reach $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- North America' should come in at $6.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth' should arrive at -2.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Stores' stands at 39,564. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37,222.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth' will likely reach -4.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' reaching -2.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Licensed stores EOP' to reach 19,078. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,190.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Company-operated stores EOP' at 20,478. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,032 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Starbucks shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBUX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

