Ahead of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, SS&C Technologies (SSNC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' will reach $265.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' will likely reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' will reach $266.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

SS&C Technologies shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SSNC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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