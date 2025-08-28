Ahead of Sprinklr (CXM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sprinklr (CXM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $205.55 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sprinklr metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $184.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $21.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin - Subscription' at 78.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.0% in the same quarter last year.

Sprinklr shares have witnessed a change of -4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CXM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

