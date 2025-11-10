Ahead of Spectrum (SPB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Spectrum Brands (SPB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $744.93 million, declining 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Spectrum metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' to reach $314.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G)' will reach $147.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC)' of $291.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Shares of Spectrum have experienced a change of +7.6% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

