Ahead of Southwest (LUV) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 86.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 21.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Southwest metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]' to reach $6.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Other' of $582.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]' at $47.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Load factor' will reach 81.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM)' will reach 15.07 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.77 cents in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense' will likely reach 11.98 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.67 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue yield per RPM' stands at 16.75 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.6 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)' should come in at 13.67 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.38 cents.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' reaching 45,048.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' should arrive at 36,781.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'CASM, excluding special items' to come in at 15.24 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.27 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense' will reach 12.02 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.97 cents.



View all Key Company Metrics for Southwest here>>>



Southwest shares have witnessed a change of +6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LUV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.