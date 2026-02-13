Ahead of Southern Co. (SO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co. (SO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12%. Revenues are expected to be $6.86 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Southern Co. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' stands at $510.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Natural Gas revenues' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues' to come in at $273.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues' of $232.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations' reaching $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Marketing Services' will reach $164.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Retail Electric' at $4.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' should come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' to reach $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' will likely reach $356.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues' will reach $69.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

