Ahead of Somnigroup International (SGI) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Somnigroup International (SGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.89 billion, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Somnigroup International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Direct' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $635.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International- Wholesale' reaching $115.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International- Direct' will reach $195.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America- Wholesale' will likely reach $519.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America' to reach $613.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy International' at $310.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tempur Sealy North America- Direct' should come in at $93.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographical Adjusted operating income (loss)- Tempur Sealy North America' to come in at $143.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographical Adjusted operating income (loss)- Tempur Sealy International' should arrive at $40.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Somnigroup International shares have recorded returns of -6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SGI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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