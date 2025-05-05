Ahead of Somnigroup International (SGI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Somnigroup International (SGI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.64 billion, exhibiting an increase of 37.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Somnigroup International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Direct' stands at $311.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wholesale' should come in at $748.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $307.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America' of $821.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- International- Direct' will likely reach $190.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' to reach $115.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' at $121.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' should arrive at $632.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Somnigroup International here>>>



Over the past month, Somnigroup International shares have recorded returns of +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SGI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.