Ahead of Solventum (SOLV) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Solventum (SOLV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Solventum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg' to reach $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Purification and Filtration' will reach $242.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Health Information Systems' stands at $334.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental Solutions' should arrive at $332.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Solventum have returned -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, SOLV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

