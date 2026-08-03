Ahead of SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SM Energy (SM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.01 billion, increasing 153.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 19% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SM Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues and other income- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Oil production' should arrive at $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +181.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues and other income- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Gas production' of $34.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -56%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues and other income- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- NGL production' will reach $153.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +186% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues and other income- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue' should come in at $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +158.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average net daily production - Gas' will likely reach . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average net daily production - Equivalent' will reach 444.94 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 209.10 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent.

The consensus estimate for 'Average net daily production - Oil' stands at 234.21 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 115.70 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average net daily production - NGLs' reaching 60.08 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.90 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Realized sales price (including the effect of net derivative settlements) - Oil' at $79.09 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.05 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Realized sales price (before the effect of net derivative settlements) - NGLs' to reach $25.58 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.91 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net production volumes - Oil' will reach 21 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Realized sales price (before the effect of net derivative settlements) - Oil' to come in at $94.01 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.04 .

Over the past month, SM Energy shares have recorded returns of +21.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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