Ahead of SL Green (SLG) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SL Green (SLG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating a decline of 33.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $147.61 million, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SL Green metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental revenue including Escalation and reimbursement revenues' at $165.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Investment income' will likely reach $7.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other income' to come in at $33.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $68.11 million.

Shares of SL Green have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

