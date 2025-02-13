Ahead of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 52.6%. Revenues are expected to be $405.41 million, up 50.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' should arrive at $109.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +90% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' will reach $909.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'End-to-End Payment Volume' to come in at $48.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shift4 Payments shares have witnessed a change of +14.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FOUR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

