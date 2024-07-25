Ahead of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating a decline of 30.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.73 billion, representing a decrease of 17.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' at $441.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' reaching $953.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Others' should come in at $334.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group' to come in at $268.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group' will reach $818.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Analog Solutions Group' to reach $643.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.



Over the past month, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, ON carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

