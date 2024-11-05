Ahead of Sealed Air (SEE) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sealed Air (SEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.34 billion, declining 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sealed Air metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Food' will reach $893.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Protective' to come in at $445.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Food' of $193.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $194.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Protective' will reach $78.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Sealed Air have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, SEE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

