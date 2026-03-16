Ahead of Scholastic (SCHL) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Scholastic (SCHL) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 640% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $331.04 million, declining 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Scholastic metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Entertainment' will reach $13.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Education Solutions' will reach $53.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- International' reaching $59.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Children?s Book Publishing and Distribution' should come in at $204.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

Over the past month, Scholastic shares have recorded returns of -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SCHL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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