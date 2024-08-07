Ahead of Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty (SBH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $931.39 million, exhibiting no change compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' at $524.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' to reach $406.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' to come in at 1,334. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,336.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' should arrive at 4,468. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,477.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' will likely reach 3,134. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,141.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply' will reach -2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Sally Beauty have returned -11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, SBH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

