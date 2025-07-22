Ahead of Sallie Mae (SLM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sallie Mae (SLM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 55.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $375.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 19.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sallie Mae metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 5.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $375.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $372.17 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $21.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $141.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other income' reaching $21.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.77 million.

Analysts expect 'Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net' to come in at $0.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $111.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Sallie Mae have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

