Ahead of SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, indicating an increase of 300% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $276.25 million, representing an increase of 19.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SailPoint, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services and other' to come in at $13.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $262.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription- Other subscription services' will reach $7.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription- Term subscriptions' will likely reach $44.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription- SaaS' should arrive at $174.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- Maintenance and support' will reach $36.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. have experienced a change of +58.2% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAIL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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