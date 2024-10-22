Ahead of Saia (SAIA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Saia (SAIA) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $839.81 million, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Saia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 84.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage' will reach 1,571.57 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,467 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT)' to reach $25.80. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.87.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel, operating expenses and supplies' of $156.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $144.28 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Saia here>>>



Shares of Saia have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAIA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.