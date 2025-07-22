Ahead of Ryder (R) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder (R) will report quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.17 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ryder metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $460.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel' stands at $339.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' of $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' to reach $178.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will likely reach $604.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' should arrive at $227.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' reaching $880.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' to come in at $181.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units' should come in at 68.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Ryder have returned +9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, R carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

