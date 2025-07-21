Ahead of RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from RPM International (RPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, indicating an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.02 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RPM International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' to reach $762.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' stands at $174.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' at $691.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' reaching $382.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' of $114.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $118.17 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' to come in at $12.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' will reach $57.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.53 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $142.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138.51 million.

Over the past month, shares of RPM International have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, RPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.