Ahead of RPM International (RPM) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from RPM International (RPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.51 billion, representing a decrease of 0.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RPM International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $503.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' stands at $173.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' of $499.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should come in at $344.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' reaching $58.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.99 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' will reach $11.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should arrive at $42.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.09 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' to reach $29.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.49 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for RPM International here>>>



RPM International shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RPM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.