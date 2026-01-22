Ahead of Roper Technologies (ROP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Roper Technologies (ROP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.14 per share, indicating an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.09 billion, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roper Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Application Software' of $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Technology Enabled Products' to reach $460.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Application Software' should arrive at $304.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $272.90 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' at $138.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Network Software' will reach $175.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $174.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Roper Technologies have experienced a change of -10.3% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.