Ahead of Roper Technologies (ROP) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Roper Technologies (ROP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.11 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.02 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roper Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Application Software' reaching $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Technology Enabled Products' to come in at $458.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Application Software' of $314.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' will reach $165.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Network Software' to reach $175.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

