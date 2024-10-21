Ahead of Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Rogers Communication (RCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.81 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' to reach 506.53 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 556 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' should arrive at 1,540.19 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.65 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' will reach 10,734.90 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' at 238.39 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 263 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' stands at 72.85 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' will reach 1,140.85 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.28 million.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' to come in at 5.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' will likely reach 10,111.15 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' will reach 4,683.78 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.78 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' reaching 27.64 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' should come in at 4,241.64 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Video - Net Additions' of -28.46 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Rogers Communication have experienced a change of -3.2% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

