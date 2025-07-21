Ahead of Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rogers Communication (RCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, indicating a decline of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.78 billion, representing an increase of 1.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' of 387.20 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 451.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' will likely reach 1.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' at 10.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' will reach 142.57 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' should arrive at 27.71 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' reaching 1.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.07 million.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' to come in at 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' will reach 10.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.06 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Cable Subscriber - Net additions' stands at 9.61 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' to reach 4.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' will reach 24.32 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.00 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' should come in at 4.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Rogers Communication shares have recorded returns of +18.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RCI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.