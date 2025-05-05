Ahead of Rocket Companies (RKT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rocket Companies (RKT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.22 billion, declining 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rocket Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Interest income, net' stands at $22.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -41.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Loan servicing income, net' will reach $141.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -64.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Loan servicing income- Servicing fee income' of $402.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Loan servicing income- Change in fair value of MSRs' will likely reach -$261.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -562% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other income' to reach $273.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Gain on sale of loans, net' will reach $745.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Fair value of originated MSRs' reaching $379.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +70.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gain on sale of loans- Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net' should come in at $375.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Interest income- Interest income' to come in at $85.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Rocket Companies shares have witnessed a change of -18.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RKT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

