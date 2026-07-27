Ahead of Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roblox (RBLX) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.59 billion, increasing 10.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roblox metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bookings' at $1.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.44 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' of 129.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 111.80 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Hours Engaged' will reach 33.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.40 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' will reach 37.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' to come in at 39.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' stands at 22.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.60 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' will reach 26.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Roblox have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, RBLX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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