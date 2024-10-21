Ahead of Robert Half (RHI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half (RHI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.44 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Robert Half metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service Revenues- Permanent placement talent solutions' will likely reach $122.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service Revenues- Protiviti' should arrive at $488.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Service Revenues- Total contract talent solutions' to reach $827.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

Analysts expect 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Technology' to come in at $150.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Finance & Accounting' of $596.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Administrative and customer support' will reach $178.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin- Contract talent solutions' at $334.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $375.16 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Protiviti' will reach $122.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $126.10 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions' stands at $119.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.68 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Robert Half here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Robert Half have returned -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, RHI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.