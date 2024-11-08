Ahead of RMR Group (RMR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RMR Group (RMR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. Revenues are expected to be $220.15 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RMR Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses' will reach $149.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues' will reach $50.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total reimbursable costs' to reach $170.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services' to come in at $48.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for RMR Group here>>>



RMR Group shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RMR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

