Ahead of Rithm (RITM) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rithm (RITM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $1 billion, representing an increase of 61.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rithm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should come in at $485.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $30.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -45.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Asset management' to come in at $92.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net' stands at $207.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Shares of Rithm have demonstrated returns of -5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RITM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

