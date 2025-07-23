Ahead of Rithm (RITM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Rithm (RITM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.25 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Rithm metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $500.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net' should arrive at $196.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $36.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Asset management revenues' will reach $100.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' will reach $425.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Rithm shares have witnessed a change of +7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RITM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

