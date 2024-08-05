Ahead of Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Advertising revenues and other services' will likely reach $307.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales' of $976.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchise and property revenues' will reach $765.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- FHS' to reach $51.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' reaching 3.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total restaurant sites' at 31,367. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,125 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurant Count - PLK - Global' should arrive at 3,449. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,269 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable sales growth-PLK' will reach 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' stands at 2.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurant Count - BK - Global' will reach 7,126. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,935.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurant Count - TH - Global' should come in at 4,508. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,662 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Restaurant Count - FHS - Global' to come in at 1,287. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,259 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Restaurant Brands have experienced a change of +0.8% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

