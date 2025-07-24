Ahead of Republic Services (RSG) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Republic Services (RSG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.27 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Republic Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' to reach $508.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Total' should arrive at $2.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' stands at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' should come in at $810.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' will reach $100.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' of $771.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Transfer' to come in at $479.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Landfill' reaching $801.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' will reach $107.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' at $504.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Collection- Other' will reach $18.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average yield' will likely reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

Republic Services shares have witnessed a change of -0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RSG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.