Ahead of RBB (RBB) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RBB (RBB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $28.17 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RBB metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 59.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $25.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.59 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $3.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.73 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for RBB here>>>



Over the past month, RBB shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

