Ahead of Rayonier (RYN) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rayonier (RYN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 180% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $224.86 million, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rayonier metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Real Estate' will reach $45.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Southern Timber' to come in at $68.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Trading' should come in at $13.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- New Zealand Timber' stands at $61.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber' should arrive at $27.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber' will likely reach 1,904.22 KTons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,010 KTons.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber' reaching 340.28 KTons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 332 KTons.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber' to reach $19.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Real estate' of $13.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Rayonier have demonstrated returns of +9.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RYN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

