Ahead of PVH (PVH) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH (PVH) will report quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.34 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PVH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' to reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale' should come in at $43.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -41.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America' at $393.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Calvin Klein North America' will reach $358.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Calvin Klein International' will reach $658.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International' stands at $890.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of PVH have returned -13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, PVH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

