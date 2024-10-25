Ahead of Public Storage (PSA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Public Storage (PSA) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.18 billion, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Public Storage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' of $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' should come in at $72.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Square Foot Occupancy' will reach 92.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)' will likely reach $2.61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.20 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $284.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $238.75 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Public Storage here>>>



Shares of Public Storage have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.