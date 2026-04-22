Ahead of Public Storage (PSA) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Public Storage (PSA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.21 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Public Storage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' to reach $85.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Square foot occupancy' will reach 92.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $296.44 million.

Over the past month, shares of Public Storage have returned +15.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, PSA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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