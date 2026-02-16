Ahead of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to post quarterly loss of -$0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $304.72 million, up 42.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 15.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PTC Therapeutics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net product revenue' at $174.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' reaching $70.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' of $40.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -56.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' will reach $29.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -41.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, PTC Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

