Ahead of PTC Inc. (PTC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (PTC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. Revenues are expected to be $582.4 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PTC Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' reaching $549.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional Services' will likely reach $28.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' at $556.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Perpetual License' of $6.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARR as reported' should arrive at $2.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.13 billion.

Over the past month, PTC Inc. shares have recorded returns of +18.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PTC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

