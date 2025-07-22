Ahead of Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $312.52 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Prosperity Bancshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 45.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $34.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.46 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $84.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $89.57 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $75.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio' should come in at 11.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' at 16.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' should arrive at 18.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $39.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $273.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $258.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis)' stands at $274.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $259.59 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Credit card, debit card and ATM card income' will reach $9.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.38 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees' reaching $9.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Prosperity Bancshares shares have recorded returns of +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

