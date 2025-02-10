Ahead of PPL (PPL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PPL (PPL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.09 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PPL metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Pennsylvania Regulated' to reach $742.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rhode Island Regulated' to come in at $509.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Kentucky Regulated' reaching $850.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.



PPL shares have witnessed a change of +7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PPL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

