Ahead of PowerFleet (AIOT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PowerFleet (AIOT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share, indicating an increase of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $112.89 million, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PowerFleet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service' to come in at $91.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product' to reach $20.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Product' will reach $6.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Service' at $56.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $51.05 million.

Shares of PowerFleet have experienced a change of +20.7% in the past month compared to an unchanged Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIOT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.