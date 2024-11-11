Ahead of Post Holdings (POST) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings (POST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 27%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.96 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Post Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Weetabix' of $135.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' will reach $225.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Foodservice' should come in at $562.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' stands at $189.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $199.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' at $30.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' to come in at $101.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' will likely reach $28.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Post Holdings here>>>



Shares of Post Holdings have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the +4.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), POST is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.