Ahead of Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power (PLUG) to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $180.23 million, down 30.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Plug Power metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' of $130.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' at $13.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +50.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $16.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' should arrive at $20.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' reaching -$42.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.88 million.



Shares of Plug Power have experienced a change of -16.6% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

