Ahead of Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness (PLNT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $324.86 million, up 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Planet Fitness metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Franchise segment' reaching $113.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate-owned clubs' to reach $141.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Equipment segment' will reach $68.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Franchise' will reach $93.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Stores - End of period' should arrive at 2,790 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,637 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Same-store sales' to come in at 5.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EOP Franchise Stores' of 2,507 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,369 .

The consensus estimate for 'EOP Corporate Stores' stands at 283 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 268 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Stores - New stores opened' at 28 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Stores - Beginning of period' should come in at 2,763 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,617 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Corporate-owned same store sales' will likely reach 5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened' will reach 24 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Planet Fitness have experienced a change of -5.7% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

