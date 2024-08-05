Ahead of Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Planet Fitness (PLNT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $293.91 million, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Planet Fitness metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- National advertising fund' to reach $19.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Franchise' at $86.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Equipment segment' stands at $58.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' of $126.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-store sales' should come in at 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Stores - End of period' reaching 2,623. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,472 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EOP Franchise Stores' should arrive at 2,361. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,230.

Analysts expect 'EOP Corporate Stores' to come in at 262. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 242.

Analysts predict that the 'Corporate-owned same store sales' will reach 5.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Stores - New stores opened' will reach 26. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Franchisee-owned same store sales' will likely reach 4.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Stores - Beginning of period' will reach 2,599. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,446.



Over the past month, shares of Planet Fitness have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, PLNT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

